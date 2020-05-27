FIBA releases guidelines for restart of basketball activities

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Guidelines for National Federations were published by FIBA on Tuesday to provide suggestions for restarting basketball activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIBA said in its media release that the guidelines, published in English, French and Spanish, were primarily for National Federations that were seeking direction and advice on the restart of basketball activities and competitions, with the vast majority around the world having been halted in mid-March due to the pandemic.

In the guidelines, FIBA called on the National Federations all over the world to form a restart oversight committee and undertake a full risk and mitigation assessment as parts of initial preparations before the restart of the domestic basketball competitions and activities.

The guidelines suggested the national basketball associations allow their teams to have 3-6 weeks of training which begins with the individual style prior to the restart. The National Federations are asked to take measures to ensure the health of all basketballers and attendances.

The guidelines were developed by Dr. Peter Harcourt, the world basketball governing body's Medical Commission Chairman. The Australian told FIBA official website that the guidelines were published after the consultation with the FIBA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the FIBA Medical Commission, the FIBA Players Commission and the WADA. The guidelines could be downloaded from the FIBA website.

Considering that the COVID-19 situations are different in the different countries and regions, FIBA added that publication was not intended to replace the guidance and restrictions of governments and public health authorities.

"In these challenging times, on behalf of FIBA's Medical Commission, I would like to share our heartfelt support and solidarity with the basketball community across the world. I have witnessed that FIBA has been working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of national federations, players, officials and other partners," said Dr. Harcourt.

"Rest assured that our Medical Commission will keep working and collaborating closely with WHO and will endeavor to assist FIBA to safeguard the basketball community from the current pandemic crisis based on the scientific knowledge," he added.