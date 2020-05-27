Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
China-Europe freight train sends anti-epidemic supplies to Poland

(Xinhua)    13:34, May 27, 2020

XI'AN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train carrying anti-epidemic supplies left Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, for Poland on Wednesday.

The train, loaded with over 120 tonnes of anti-epidemic supplies including masks, medical shoe covers and gloves, is expected to arrive in Poland in 10 days, according to the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

The spread of COVID-19 has incurred global traffic restrictions. As transportation is restricted at harbors and airports, China-Europe freight trains have carried supplies such as masks, protective suits and ventilators to many countries.

China-Europe trains from Xi'an had sent 5,523 tonnes of anti-epidemic materials to European and Central Asian countries by Tuesday, to assist their fight against COVID-19, the company said.

