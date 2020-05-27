Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 350,000: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 350,000 on Tuesday, reaching 350,417 as of 8:32 p.m. (0032 GMT on Wednesday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,588,400 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported around the world, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 1,680,680 and 98,902, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Britain, Italy, France, Spain, and Brazil, the CSSE data showed.