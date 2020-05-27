Wuhan to build 100 mini parks in 2020

Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, will build 100 mini parks this year, according to a greening plan released by the city.

Photo shows a mini park near the Taipingyang subway station along the Metro Line 1 in Qiaokou district, Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. (Hu Jiusi/Chinanews.com)

Ranging in size from 300 to 5,000 square meters, the so-called mini parks will mainly be transformed from undeveloped urban green areas and vacant lots.

Due to flexible site selection and relatively short construction times, these parks will be able to incorporate a number of distinctive features. They can also be used for certain special purposes, such as serving as a space to put up shelters when major natural disasters occur.

According to statistics, Wuhan has built about 40 mini parks each year since 2017. If this year’s goal is realized, the city will be home to over 200 mini parks. Together with other urban parks that have already been completed, residents in the city will only be five minutes away from any park.

The city also aims to create, renovate and continue construction of 30 urban parks, including the Longyang Lake Park in Hanyang district.

In addition, Wuhan will further advance the construction of greenways, adding 100 kilometers of greenways this year, and planting 533.3 hectares of trees.