Suspect in deadly arson attack at Kyoto animation studio arrested

TOKYO, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The suspect in the deadly arson attack at a studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in western Japan last July was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder and other charges, local police said.

The arrest was made following the suspected arsonist being judged to have recovered enough from the serious burns he sustained, to face charges against him, police added.

Shinji Aoba, 42, had undergone multiple skin grafts at a specialist facility to help him recover from life-threatening burns sustained during the alleged attack.

Although still largely confined to a bed due to his injuries, police arrested him Wednesday at a hospital in Kyoto Prefecture and relocated him to a police station for questioning around 10 months after he is suspected of carrying out the fatal attack.

Local police said Wednesday the suspect had admitted to carrying out the arson attack, with Aoba quoted as saying "There is no mistake."

KyoAni, as is known affectionately not just in Japan but worldwide, saw its studio in Osaka go up in flames as the result of the suspected arson attack, which claimed the lives of 36 talented individuals, injured 33 others and left a deep scar on the animation industry that will take years to heal.