3 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

There were 79 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,280 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 82,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.