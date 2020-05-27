Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:03, May 27, 2020

WUHAN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The province reported 22 new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, Hubei had five existing confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition. The total number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation was 332 by Tuesday, according to the commission.

Hubei has so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

