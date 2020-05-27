China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The province reported 22 new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, Hubei had five existing confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition. The total number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation was 332 by Tuesday, according to the commission.

Hubei has so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in the provincial capital Wuhan.