"Two sessions" convey confidence to world development -- foreign party leaders

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The convening of the "two sessions" has shown that China's all-out war against the COVID-19 epidemic has achieved significant strategic results, injecting confidence and impetus to world development, many foreign political parties have said.

In messages recently sent to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, foreign political party leaders said the ongoing "two sessions" demonstrate China's firm determination to coordinate the prevention and control of the epidemic and its economic and social development.

Gabonese Democratic Party Secretary General Eric Dodo Bounguendza said that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, China's successful convening of the "two sessions" demonstrates that China has achieved significant strategic results in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Noting that the epidemic cannot stop the CPC from leading the Chinese people in their development and progress, Bounguendza said he is confident that the success of the "two sessions" will further unite the Chinese people, and achieve the great goal of eradicating poverty and achieving a moderately prosperous society in all respects as scheduled.

President of Brazil's Workers' Party Gleisi Hoffmann said that the convening of the "two sessions" in the special context of the global outbreak of COVID-19 is of great significance to China and the world in combating the pandemic and restoring economic and social development.

She expressed her confidence that the "two sessions" will find solutions to a series of problems the world is facing, and thus usher countries out of the current crisis and in building a better world.

Juan Carlos Latorre, president of the Christian Democratic Organization of America, thanked the CPC for sending a message on the convening of the "two sessions" and China's experience in advancing the resumption of work and production.

The unexpected pandemic has taught the human race a painful lesson that no country can beat the coronavirus alone, he said, urging all countries to work together to solve this global crisis.

Jan Zahradil, a veteran member of the European Parliament and chairman of the EU-China Friendship Group in the European Parliament, noted that a raft of measures aimed at boosting economic and social recovery have been passed at China's "two sessions," which will inject strong confidence and impetus into China's war on poverty and other stated goals.

In its 2020 government work report, China has vowed to stay committed to opening its doors wider to the world and promote trade liberalization and facilitation, he said, which will provide policy support for practical cooperation between the European Union (EU) and China, and promote the healthy development of EU-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Temesgen Hurkato, the Research and Ideology head of Ethiopia's Prosperity Party, said that the important claims of safeguarding its sovereignty and the practice of "one country, two systems" that China has brought out in the government work report are critical important to Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan affairs, which Ethiopia totally agrees.

Temesgen said China is the world's second largest economy. When the whole world is thinking about the post-pandemic world order, they all set their sights on the East.

Niger's Ambassador to China Inoussa Moustapha said China convened the "two sessions" to discuss issues over national development and people's welfare as soon as conditions allowed, which demonstrates Chinese President Xi Jinping's emotions for the people that features "people first."

The ambassador believes China's moderately prosperous society in all respect would be built on schedule, and the country's first centenary goal will also come ture.