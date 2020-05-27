China's Sichuan, Chongqing enhance cooperation in employment, entrepreneurship

CHONGQING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality have pledged to enhance cooperation in employment and entrepreneurship.

In an agreement signed Tuesday, the authorities decided to build an employment mechanism, where they will simultaneously publish information of employers and job seekers. They will also hold joint online and offline recruitment sessions.

According to the agreement, the two sides will share employment website information and statistics, and exchange employment information of laborers, job-hunting graduates and retired military personnel on a regular basis.

Sichuan and Chongqing will share an innovation and entrepreneurship service platform, and jointly build incubation bases for launching new businesses. Entrepreneurship training sessions will be held too, in addition to exhibitions, competitions and promotions.

A job-seeking platform has been launched, with 13,000 employers offering about 600,000 jobs.