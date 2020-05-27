Macao SAR chief executive sends condolences to family of late entrepreneur Stanley Ho

MACAO, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng on Tuesday extended a condolence message to the family of late entrepreneur Stanley Ho, saying he has made important contributions to the prosperity and stability of Macao.

The chief executive expressed deep condolences to his family, adding that Ho has been benevolent and philanthropic, and cared about the social welfare all his life.

Hong Kong-Macao entrepreneur Stanley Ho passed away in Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 98.