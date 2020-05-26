Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Hong Kong-Macao entrepreneur Stanley Ho passes away at 98

(Xinhua)    15:17, May 26, 2020

HONG KONG, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong-Macao entrepreneur Stanley Ho Hung-sun passed away in Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 98, his family announced.

Ho died at around 1:00 p.m. local time at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, his daughter Pansy Ho Chiu-king said at a media briefing outside the hospital.

Born in Hong Kong in November, 1921, Ho served as a member of the Standing Committee of the ninth to 11th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

