Hong Kong-Macao entrepreneur Stanley Ho passes away at 98

HONG KONG, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong-Macao entrepreneur Stanley Ho Hung-sun passed away in Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 98, his family announced.

Ho died at around 1:00 p.m. local time at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, his daughter Pansy Ho Chiu-king said at a media briefing outside the hospital.

Born in Hong Kong in November, 1921, Ho served as a member of the Standing Committee of the ninth to 11th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).