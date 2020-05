The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad perform over Turin, Italy, on May 25, 2020. The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad started on Monday a series of flyovers across Italy for the 74th anniversary of the Republic Day and as a sign of unity and solidarity. A further 92 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country's toll to 32,877 out of 230,158 cases of infection, the Civil Protection Department said on Monday. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)