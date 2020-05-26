PLA HK Garrison supports national security legislation for HK, confident in safeguarding national sovereignty: commander

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) holds a drill in waters near Hong Kong, June 26, 2019. Members of the army, navy and air force of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong took part in the joint naval and air patrol exercise that aimed to review and raise the units' combat abilities in emergency dispatches, ad hoc deployment and joint operations. (Photo: 81.cn)

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison firmly supports the draft decision to introduce national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the troops have the determination, confidence and capability to safeguard the national sovereignty, security, development interests and long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, affirmed the commander of the garrison.

As an important force that safeguards national security in Hong Kong, the PLA Hong Kong Garrison firmly supports the draft decision of the National People's Congress to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR, Chen Daoxiang, a Chinese legislator and the commander of the PLA Garrison in Hong Kong, said in an interview with China's state broadcaster on the sidelines of the ongoing two session.

"This important decision will contribute to containing and punishing any attempt to sabotage the national unity or split the country, help deter all kinds of secessionist forces and foreign forces attempting to interfere [in China's internal affairs], and demonstrates our resolute will in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chen said.

The soldiers and officers at the Garrison will carry out defense duties in accordance with the law, Chen stressed.