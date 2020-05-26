Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 4,167, total cases at 145,380

(Xinhua)    13:18, May 26, 2020

NEW DELHI, May 26 (Xinhua) -- India's federal health ministry said Tuesday morning that 146 new deaths due to the COVID-19, besides fresh 6,535 positive cases, were reported since Monday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 4,167 and total cases to 145,380.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 4,167 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read information released by the ministry.

On Monday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 138,845, and the death toll was 4,021.

According to ministry officials, so far 60,491 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 80,722," read the information. 

