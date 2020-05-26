China issues policies to help SMEs overcome difficulties: minister

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a series of policies in finance, taxation, social security and other fields to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) overcome current difficulties, Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology, said Monday.

China will continue to implement the policies of reducing taxes and fees for enterprises including the SMEs this year, Miao said when taking questions from reporters via video link on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

The central government has issued about 90 policies in various fields, which have promoted the development of the SMEs, Miao said.

The ministry will urge relevant departments to formulate detailed rules to implement the policies as soon as possible, and ask local governments to introduce SMEs-boosting policies based on their specific conditions, according to Miao.

The ministry will also organize third-party assessment to evaluate the implementation of the policies in the second half of this year, he said.