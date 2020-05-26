Commentary: Virus-hit Hubei is never alone

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- When President Xi Jinping joined a group discussion on Sunday with national lawmakers from Hubei, the Chinese province hit hardest by COVID-19, the strength of national unity against any difficulties shone through.

Concerned about Hubei's epidemic prevention and control as well as economic and social development, Xi urged continued nationwide support for the province's recovery after the epidemic.

Xi's discussion with Hubei lawmakers came just over two months after the president visited the province during the arduous fight against the virus. At that time, the provincial capital city Wuhan, with a population of more than 10 million, was still in lockdown.

From around the nation, China mobilized the best doctors and the most needed resources to Hubei and Wuhan in a massive effort to save lives. Now a decisive victory in the battle to safeguard Hubei and Wuhan has been achieved.

But the victory is not final. Production needs to resume and social life has yet to fully return to normal in the province.

In the face of challenges, the nation stands as one.

According to the government work report delivered to the ongoing legislative session for deliberation, China will implement a package of policies to support Hubei's development, helping it ensure employment, public wellbeing and normal operations, and spurring the full recovery of economic and social activities there.

There have been increases in financial, technological and infrastructure cooperation agreements with the province. Investment promotion events are being organized, along with a global one planned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Companies of various fields arrange job opportunities especially for hundreds of thousands of Hubei migrant workers and graduates. Consumers across the nation put orders online for Hubei products, including oranges, lotus roots, honey, tea and any other kinds that they think could help local producers.

The efforts are not only made by government agencies and state-owned enterprises, but also by non-governmental organizations, private firms and individuals.

It is fitting and proper to make these efforts for a province and its people who have made tremendous contributions to the entire country's achievements in combatting this major public health emergency.

And these efforts can only be materialized in a country that has the capability of mobilizing all its strength to tackle difficulties, a political advantage of China's socialist system.

Hubei's sacrifice and the nation's all-round support have come together in the epic that China is writing in human history. And the nation's glory is fortified.