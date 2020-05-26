China issues guidelines on disabled people's wellbeing amid COVID-19 control

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued guidelines on guaranteeing the basic wellbeing of disabled people amid normalized COVID-19 prevention and control, the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF) said on Monday.

Jointly issued by the CDPF, the Ministry of Finance and three other authorities, the guidelines include specific requirements for guaranteeing disabled people's basic livelihood and employment, as well as helping to lift the economically disadvantaged out of poverty.

According to the guidelines, local authorities should keep a close eye on the living conditions of disabled people affected by the epidemic, maintaining a firm grip on the situation. They should also support local nursing institutions for the disabled as they resume normal operations.

Local authorities are called upon to take a wide range of measures in order to help disabled people remain in employment. These include negotiating with employers and encouraging them to maintain working relations with disabled people.

The guidelines also call for further assistance for disabled people living in rural areas.