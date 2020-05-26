Europe Coronavirus Updates: Italy's death toll rises to 32,877, Belgium enters new deconfinement stage

People grieve at a memorial of the Manchester Arena attack in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2020. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

-- UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 36,914 as another 121 patients die;

-- Italy's death toll from coronavirus rises by 92 to 32,877;

-- Spain revises down coronavirus death toll;

-- Belgium enters new deconfinement stage with more students returning to school.

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

LONDON -- Another 121 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,914, the Department of Health and Social Care said Monday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

A staff member reminds visitors to keep social distancing at the Colonna Palace in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

ROME -- A further 92 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country's toll to 32,877, out of total infection cases of 230,158, according to fresh figures on Monday.

Nationwide, the number of active infections dropped by 1,294 to 55,300 cases, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 541 are in intensive care, 12 fewer compared to Sunday, and 8,185 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 428 patients from Sunday.

Operators modify the circulation of vehicles to widen the sidewalks and ensure social distancing on pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, May 19, 2020. (Barcelona City Hall/Handout via Xinhua)

MADRID -- The coronavirus death toll in Spain rose by 50 to 26,834, said the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare on Monday.

The death toll is nearly 2,000 fewer than that of 28,752 reported on Sunday after the ministry corrected the number, citing errors in calculation from some of Spain's Autonomous Communities.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 132 new infections on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 235,400.

A man wearing a face mask visits the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

BRUSSELS -- Belgium entered in a new stage of the government's Phase-2 deconfinement plan Monday, with more pupils filing back to the classroom.

The wearing of masks is not compulsory for children under 12 years old. However, hygiene measures and physical distance will have to be respected.

The new stage also concerns prisons. Visits will resume there under the strict conditions of one visit per prisoner and once a week.