China to continue to stand firmly with African brothers, sisters, says envoy on Africa Day

UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Monday that China will continue to stand firmly with African brothers and sisters.

"China will continue to stand firmly with African brothers and sisters. I believe that with the joint efforts of China and Africa, we will eventually triumph over this pandemic (of COVID-19)," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Africa Day, the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union (AU), on May 25, 1963.

On the day, Zhang sent letters to the permanent observer of the AU to the United Nations, permanent representative of South Africa (chair of the AU) to the United Nations, and permanent representatives of other African countries to the United Nations.

"Since 1963, under the guidance of the Organization of African Unity and the African Union, African countries have made historic achievements in seeking strength through unity, gaining independence and freedom from colonial imperialists and exploring paths of development in light of their own national conditions. Africa has made significant contributions to the world peace and development," he said.

"China is truly proud of the progress made by Africa and deeply grateful for the valuable support provided by African friends," said the envoy.

Zhang said that the spread of COVID-19 poses an unprecedented challenge to all countries in the world. China appreciates the sympathy, solicitude and support from African countries.

"China is also doing its utmost to assist Africa in tiding over the pandemic. China has sent medical expert teams to Africa's five sub-regions and their neighboring countries, provided large quantities of medical supplies, and organized video conferences with African medical workers to share experience," he noted.

"China and Africa have shared weal and woe. China is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with Africa under the UN and other multilateral frameworks to jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, pursue common development, and build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future," said the ambassador.