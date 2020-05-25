Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Cambodia supports China's draft decision on HK national security legislation: spokesman

(Xinhua)    13:19, May 25, 2020

PHNOM PENH, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia supports China's draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security, Foreign Ministry spokesman Koy Kuong has said.

"Cambodia consistently adheres to the one-China policy and considers affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China," he told Xinhua on Saturday.

He said the draft decision, with a view to safeguard national security and sovereignty in accordance with the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, is the sovereign right of China as an independent country.

"It is Cambodia's wish to see the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region continue to enjoy progress and prosperity in peace, stability, harmony and free from foreign interference," Kuong said.

A draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security was submitted to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) of China for deliberation on Friday.

