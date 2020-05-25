Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,724, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The new imported cases were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Sichuan Province, the commission said, adding that no new suspected cases were reported.

Of the total imported cases, 1,678 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.