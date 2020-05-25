Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Experts, scholars hold video seminar about COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:10, May 25, 2020

WUHAN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 20 Chinese and foreign experts and scholars Saturday held a video seminar to discuss rights protection of specific groups during the prevention and control of COVID-19.

During the event, the participants shared their views on protecting the rights of people with disabilities, the elderly, impoverished people and those without jobs. They said it is important to conduct international communication and cooperation in this regard.

More than 100 people watched the seminar online.

The seminar marks the third meeting of the conference series on pandemic prevention and control as well as human rights protection under the guidance of the China Society for Human Rights Studies.

