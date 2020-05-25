Chinese medical experts arrive in Tajikistan to assist anti-epidemic efforts

Chinese work team members pose for group photos with Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Liu Bin (8th R) and Tajik First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Umarzoda Saida (7th R) at Dushanbe International Airport, Tajikistan, May 24, 2020. A group of Chinese medical experts arrived in the capital of Tajikistan early Sunday to help the country fight its COVID-19 epidemic. Invited by the Tajik government, the team from China's northwestern Shaanxi Province comprises 14 experts and doctors specializing in respiratory diseases, intensive care, nursing, traditional Chinese medicine, and infectious diseases prevention and control. (Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan/Handout via Xinhua)

DUSHANBE, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A group of Chinese medical experts arrived in the capital of Tajikistan early Sunday to help the country fight its COVID-19 epidemic.

Invited by the Tajik government, the team from China's northwestern Shaanxi Province comprises 14 experts and doctors specializing in respiratory diseases, intensive care, nursing, traditional Chinese medicine, and infectious diseases prevention and control.

During the nine-day visit to the Central Asian country, the team will share with local health authorities China's experience fighting the disease and train local doctors on identification, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Upon the group's arrival at the Dushanbe airport, Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Liu Bin said the Chinese experts come as Tajikistan is grappling with the virus, a demonstration of the brotherhood and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two neighbors.

The plane also brought a third batch of medical aid, including testing kits, personal protective equipment and ventilators that totaled 9.3 tons.

Tajik First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Umarzoda Saida welcomed the Chinese team and expressed appreciation for their help.

Saida said that Tajikistan highly values China's experience and is ready to boost medical cooperation between the two countries.

Tajikistan has reported 2,551 confirmed cases and 44 deaths as of Saturday.

"We will share Chinese experience with our Tajik counterparts to improve prevention and control of COVID-19," said Dr. Yi Zhi, deputy head of the work team.