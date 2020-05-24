Expert says equality key feature of Chinese diplomacy

NUR-SULTAN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China believes in equality among countries and strives to pursue equality in international relations, a Kazakh expert has said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

Anton Bugayenko, chief expert of the Chinese and Asian studies program at Kazakhstan's Institute of World Economics and Politics, said that by adhering to the principle of equality, China has been able to win more support from the international arena.

Over the past years, China has been engaged closely in global issues, increasing its gravity in international relations, he added.

The expert noted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China has traveled a journey of tests and global challenges and walked on its path towards national rejuvenation. The COVID-19 epidemic would not waver the country's determination to achieve the goal, he said.

Bugayenko said China has not only tamed the virus, but actively promoted global cooperation. "China has become a key player in promoting coordination in the anti-virus efforts at the international level," said the expert.

As COVID-19 rocks the world, China's pursuit of cooperation is in stark contrast to the U.S. approach which has defected to isolationism and tried to shrug off its international obligations, said Bugayenko, adding that China's call for global cooperation has won more and more recognition internationally.