Huawei leads China's 5G phone market in Q1

(Xinhua)    13:17, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Huawei took the lead in China's 5G smartphone market in the first quarter of 2020, the company said at its 2020 Global Analyst Summit.

As of the end of March, shipments of Huawei's 5G smartphones amounted to 15 million units, topping the rankings with a 55.4-percent share in China, said Sheng Xing, vice president of Huawei's consumer business mobile phone product line.

In the global market, Huawei ranked second after Samsung, accounting for 33.2 percent of the market with its shipment reaching 8 million units in the first three months, data from market intelligence firm Strategy Analytics showed.

So far, Huawei has released more than 19 models of 5G phones with prices ranging from 2,000 yuan (about 281.93 U.S. dollars) to 16,000 yuan, and will soon cover all price ranges, Sheng said.

Meanwhile, Huawei's share of 5G phones in the Chinese market is expected to increase to more than 60 percent in the second half of this year, according to Sheng.

