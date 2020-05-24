Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges relevant countries to stop meddling with HK affairs, China's internal affairs as a whole

HONG KONG, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday urged relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty and security, and stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole.

After it was announced that establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security would be on the agenda of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), some countries have lashed out with furious accusations and even threats. The spokesperson of the commissioner's office refuted and firmly opposed such unwarranted remarks.

The spokesperson said that in recent years, especially since the unrest following the proposed amendment bill last year, "Hong Kong independence" and other radical separatist activities have grown increasingly rampant, and violent terrorism ramped up. Some external forces have colluded with the anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong, openly meddled with Hong Kong affairs, and used Hong Kong to commit acts undermining China's national security. Such attempts have posed a grave challenge to the red line of the "one country, two systems" principle and an imminent threat to China's national security, and must be prevented, prohibited and punished in accordance with the law.

The spokesperson pointed out that the NPC draft decision targets only attempts at secession, subversion, terrorism and external interference in Hong Kong affairs. The legitimate rights and freedoms of the majority of Hong Kong citizens will only be better guaranteed in a safe environment, instead of being prejudiced by the decision. The "one country, two systems" policy and the high degree of autonomy of the HKSAR will remain unchanged, and the interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong will continue to be protected under the law. When national security is safeguarded, both "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong will embrace brighter prospects, which is also in the common interests of the international community.

The spokesperson reiterated that a country is simply exercising its sovereignty and legitimate right in safeguarding national security, and that enacting national security legislation falls within the state's legislative power. It is typical double standard and gangster logic when some countries persistently obstruct China's efforts to uphold sovereignty and security even as they make a generalization of the "national security" concept at home.

"No matter how many rumors and lies you (the meddling politicians) may churn out, they will not alter the will of the majority of Hong Kong citizens who love China and Hong Kong and want stability and peace. No matter how venomously you smear, provoke, coerce or blackmail us, the Chinese people will remain rock-firm in safeguarding national sovereignty and security. Doomed is your plot to undermine China's sovereignty and security by exploiting the troublemakers in Hong Kong as pawns and the city as a frontier for secession, subversion, infiltration and sabotage activities against China," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are purely China's internal affairs. "We also call on the international community to correctly understand China's just efforts to safeguard national security and bring Hong Kong back to the right track, support China's endeavor to fully and faithfully implement 'one country, two systems,' and work together with the Chinese people, including Hong Kong residents, for a prosperous and stable Hong Kong."