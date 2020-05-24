Hong Kong business community supports national security legislation for HKSAR

HONG KONG, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong business community has said establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security is crucial to Hong Kong's long-term development as it helps stabilize its business environment and enhance investors' confidence.

The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and some other business chambers have issued statements, voicing support for deliberation of the draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security in the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commence of Hong Kong, said that as an inalienable part of China, Hong Kong must fulfill its constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security, which concerns the vital interests of Hong Kong citizens.

It has been nearly 23 years since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, and there is an urgent need for Hong Kong to work with the country to press forward the establishment and improvement of the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security. National sovereignty and security cannot be threatened and there is no room for compromise on the issue, he said, adding that the national security legislation is targeted at serious crimes such as subversion of the state and it will in no way impact the normal business operation of Hong Kong investment or any foreign investment in Hong Kong as well as the human rights and freedom of expression of Hong Kong citizens.

Gao Yingxin, chairman of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, said that in recent years, the HKSAR is facing an increasingly serious situation in safeguarding national security, especially since the social unrest following the proposed amendment bill last year. Forces opposing China and sowing troubles in Hong Kong have incited the "burn with us" mentality and committed shocking crimes of violence, which seriously challenged the bottom line of the "one country, two systems" principle and seriously undermined China's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Therefore, it is timely and imperative to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms at the national level for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, Gao said.

Ng Wang Pun, president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, said that the series of social unrest arising from the proposed amendment bill have dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong's rule of law, public safety and economic development, reflecting the impact of national security loopholes on Hong Kong's economy.

Ng said establishment and improvement of the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security will play an important role in maintaining Hong Kong's social development, building a safer and more stable business environment and protecting the well-being of Hong Kong citizens and enterprises.

A stable and safe social environment will be conducive to business and crucial to Hong Kong's long-term development. The establishment and improvement of the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security will help stabilize the business environment in Hong Kong, enhance the confidence of local and foreign investors, and enable the society to continue to develop steadily so that people can live and work in peace and contentment and enjoy the fruits of the economic development, according to the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.