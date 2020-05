WUHAN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The province reported 30 new asymptomatic cases on Saturday.

By Saturday, Hubei had seven existing confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition. The total number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation was 297 by Saturday, according to the commission.