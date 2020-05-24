Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China boosts monitoring of human activities in nature reserves

(Xinhua)    09:58, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's environment watchdog has launched a system to monitor human activities in nature reserves, an important step to protect the environment in nature reserves.

To solve technical weaknesses in ground-monitoring, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) developed the system, based on remote sensing, geographic information systems, and global positioning systems as well as big data and cloud computing technologies, to monitor human activities in nature reserves.

Since 2016, the MEE has conducted regular monitoring of human activities in all national and provincial nature reserves through high-resolution satellite remote sensing monitoring technology.

The system to supervise ecology in nature reserves has been improving, along with the establishment of a nature reserve system with national parks as the main body.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York