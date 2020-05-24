China boosts monitoring of human activities in nature reserves

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's environment watchdog has launched a system to monitor human activities in nature reserves, an important step to protect the environment in nature reserves.

To solve technical weaknesses in ground-monitoring, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) developed the system, based on remote sensing, geographic information systems, and global positioning systems as well as big data and cloud computing technologies, to monitor human activities in nature reserves.

Since 2016, the MEE has conducted regular monitoring of human activities in all national and provincial nature reserves through high-resolution satellite remote sensing monitoring technology.

The system to supervise ecology in nature reserves has been improving, along with the establishment of a nature reserve system with national parks as the main body.