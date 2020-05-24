National security legislation for HKSAR imperative measures to safeguard national security: Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in Macao SAR

MACAO, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security will not only plug loopholes in national security, but also is the imperative measures to safeguard national sovereignty and security, a spokesperson of the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said late Friday.

A draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security has been submitted to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation.

The spokesperson said that given the current situation in Hong Kong, the draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is based on law and imperative.

The national security legislation for HKSAR is only targeted at the activities of secession, subversion, organizing and carrying out terrorism as well as foreign and external forces meddling in Hong Kong affairs. While it will in no way impact the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong citizens according to law, the draft decision will, instead, make sure such rights and freedoms of the majority of Hong Kong citizens will be guaranteed in a safe environment, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the "one country, two systems" principle will not change, the capitalist system implemented in Hong Kong will not change, a high degree of autonomy will not change, the legal system will not change, and the interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong will continue to be protected according to law.

The Chinese government is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and it is also determined to implement the "one country, two systems" principle and oppose any foreign interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macao, the spokesperson added.