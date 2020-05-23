Philippines reports 180 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 13,777

MANILA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines on Saturday reported 180 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of cases to 13,777, said the Department of Health (DOH).

The department said in its bulletin that the number of recoveries has climbed to 3,177 after 85 more patients recovered. The death toll increased to 863 after six more patients succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

According to the DOH, 114 cases or 63 percent of the daily cases were reported in Metro Manila, while 66 cases or 37 percent were reported from other parts of the country.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Filipinos to be more patient and resilient as the country grapples with COVID-19 pandemic fallout, saying the end of the highly infectious disease "appears to be months and months away still."

In the meantime, Duterte said the government is taking measures to alleviate the hardship brought about by the pandemic.