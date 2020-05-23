Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Philippines reports 180 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 13,777

(Xinhua)    16:48, May 23, 2020

MANILA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines on Saturday reported 180 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of cases to 13,777, said the Department of Health (DOH).

The department said in its bulletin that the number of recoveries has climbed to 3,177 after 85 more patients recovered. The death toll increased to 863 after six more patients succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

According to the DOH, 114 cases or 63 percent of the daily cases were reported in Metro Manila, while 66 cases or 37 percent were reported from other parts of the country.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Filipinos to be more patient and resilient as the country grapples with COVID-19 pandemic fallout, saying the end of the highly infectious disease "appears to be months and months away still."

In the meantime, Duterte said the government is taking measures to alleviate the hardship brought about by the pandemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York