China's support to global anti-pandemic fight shows true leadership: UN official

UNITED NATIONS, May 22 (Xinhua) -- What China has done in supporting the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated "true leadership," A high-ranking UN official said Friday.

"China has done a tremendous work in containing the outbreak domestically," Jorge Chediek, UN secretary general's envoy on South-South Cooperation and director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), told Xinhua in an exclusive interview through email on Friday.

"Despite its own challenging situation, China has also provided support to over 150 countries and multilateral organizations through making available financial resources and dispatching technical expertise, as well as providing personal protective equipment, medical equipment and procurement and logistics assistance," said Chediek.

The UNOSSC director also highly commended China's concrete measures pledged at the World Health Assembly to boost global fight against COVID-19, such as providing international aid.

"This is a demonstration of strong solidarity with the international community and true global leadership," said Chediek.

Talking about the cooperation between UNOSSC and China, he said that his office has been working with the Chinese government in making available financial resources to support developing countries' efforts in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are also working with many partners from China including the Alibaba Group ... and many others, to coordinate knowledge exchanges among medical professionals on COVID-19 prevention and treatment between China and developing countries, and pledging and mobilizing donations of PPEs and medical equipment to developing country partners and institutions," said Chediek.