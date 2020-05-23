Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.6 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    10:24, May 23, 2020

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 1,600,481 and the national death toll of COVID-19 rose to 95,921 as of 7:32 p.m. (2332 GMT) Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

New York remains the hardest-hit state with 358,154 cases and 28,853 fatalities. Other states with over 50,000 cases include New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Texas, the CSSE data showed.

All 50 U.S. states have started the process of reopening as pushed by President Donald Trump in order to reverse an economic free fall, while health experts have warned that premature moves would lead to more infections and deaths.

Trump said on Thursday that the United States would not close if a second wave of COVID-19 comes.

"People say that's a very distinct possibility ... We're not going to close the country. We're going to put out the fires," Trump told reporters during a Ford manufacturing plant tour in the state of Michigan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York