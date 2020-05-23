China's Jilin reports no new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Jilin Province on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

As of Friday, the province had reported a total of 135 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 109 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 24 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with four in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin, and 1,408 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases under medical observation.