China says no foreign country has right to interfere in national security legislation for HKSAR

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is purely a matter of China's internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to interfere, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

A draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security was submitted to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation Friday.

In response to some remarks from the U.S. side, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said that national security is the basic prerequisite for the existence and development of a country, and no country will allow activities in its own territory that endanger its national security.

Noting that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, Zhao said the national security legislation for the HKSAR is purely a matter of China's internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to interfere.

The Chinese government is firmly resolved to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and oppose external interference in Hong Kong affairs, he said.