Giant panda "A'ling" is seen at the giant panda breeding house of a zoo in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 21, 2020. Giant pandas "A'ling" and "Qingcheng", respectively from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda Bifengxia Base in Ya'an and Qingchengshan Base in Dujiangyan of southwest China's Sichuan Province, were relocated to a zoo in Anshan on Thursday. They will make their public appearance after an adaptive phase. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)