Chinese People's Armed Police helps alleviate poverty in Central China

The Zhangjiajie detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police strives to provide assistance to Lianhuatai village, Sangzhi county of Central China's Hunan province, which used to be one of the country's 14 contiguous poverty-stricken areas and a main battlefield of poverty alleviation.

Soldiers of the Zhangjiajie detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police play games with students in Mihu township, Sangzhi county.

Luo Xianghua, Zhangjiajie detachment’s leader, did research on poverty alleviation after visiting Lianhuatai village. After learning that besides studying most children had to take care of the elderly, farming, cooking and other housework, he was determined to encourage young and middle-aged people to return home to start a business.

Soldiers of the Zhangjiajie detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police teach students to operate a drone in Kongkeshu township, Sangzhi county.

"With the development of assistance to students, in addition to one-on-one help, a 'barracks scholarships' was also set up, which benefited 33 students that year. In September 2016, students moved into the brand-new Milhu Township Central Primary School. I was no longer the only one to teach students from grades one to six," said Chen Yinyu, a local teacher.

The Zhangjiajie detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police builds a library for students in Lianhuatai village, Sangzhi county.

"Last year the army helped us develop the collective economy, invest in the leading enterprise 'Jintudi', and register to set up a handicraft professional cooperative called Qiaoshou in Sangzhi county, all of which brought a lot of benefits and provided a large number of jobs for entrepreneurs returning to their hometowns," said Peng Qubo, a villager, noting that this is the best witness of the army force and the common people's joint efforts to overcome poverty in the new era.