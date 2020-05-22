Cuba supports Xi's speech at 73rd World Health Assembly: health official

HAVANA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Cuba supports Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech held on Monday at the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA), the country's Deputy Minister of Public Health Luis Fernando Navarro said on Wednesday.

Navarro made the remarks during a Chinese donation delivery ceremony at the warehouse of Cuban medical supplies distributing company ENSUME on the outskirts of Cuba's capital Havana.

"We paid attention to the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the World Health Assembly," said Navarro. "We are convinced China is loyal to what it represents for the entire world in fighting against the virus."

China is a role model in confronting complex scenarios like the COVID-19 pandemic, said the official, noting that "China has shared its experiences, financial resources and scientific research with the world."

"We must join international efforts, enhance cooperation and increase support to developing countries and leadership of the WHO (World Health Organization)," Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi said.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction over Cuba's achievements in fighting COVID-19, noting that "Cuba has effectively faced and controlled the spread of the pandemic as confirmed cases continue to decrease and the number of discharged patients grows."

Cuba on Wednesday received a batch of medical supplies donated by China, including some 4,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits by the Chinese Embassy in Havana, 100,000 surgical gloves, 10,000 protective suits and 10,000 goggles by Yutong Bus Co., one of the world's leading bus makers, as well as 100,000 U.S. dollars donated by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

The Chinese government, companies and social organizations have been supporting Cuba since the country reported its first coronavirus cases on March 11.

So far, Cuba has registered 1,908 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 80 deaths.