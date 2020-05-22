Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020
Taiwan's service sector struggles amid COVID-19 epidemic

(Xinhua)    08:49, May 22, 2020

TAIPEI, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's service sector has struggled to survive the impacts of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic, the island's commerce chamber warned Thursday.

According to a research done by the General Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan based on information collected from 142 trade unions, a majority of business in Taiwan's service sector have suffered severe loss in April, particularly hotels, car rental services, cinemas and real estate agents.

The hotels in major cities had a booking rate of less than 10 percent in April and some of them have not received any clients for two months, the research report said.

The revenue of car rental services in April went down by 80 percent compared with the same month last year while the revenue of cinemas dropped 90 percent year on year. The real estate agents also saw more than 50 percent of reduction in revenue year on year.

Although business has begun to rebound in May, the service sector needs stronger policy support from the authorities, said Lai Cheng-i, head of the General Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

Taiwan added one COVID-19 case Thursday after 13 days of zero reports, raising the total number to 441, according to the island's epidemic monitoring agency.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

