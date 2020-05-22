Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Live: China's national legislature starts annual session

(People's Daily Online)    08:33, May 22, 2020

 

The third annual session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 22. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a report on the government's work since the NPC's last session.

NPC deputies to this year's gathering are ready to put forward proposals on major political, economic and social issues. They speak to the media via online video calls before the opening session.

Chinese ministers also meet reporters via video conference to answer questions about the most pressing public issues.

（People's Daily Online/Lei Sheng）

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York