Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China pledges to avail any successful vaccine against COVID-19: ambassador

(Xinhua)    20:08, May 21, 2020

WINDHOEK, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged to avail any successful COVID-19 vaccine to Namibia and other developing countries, a Chinese envoy said on Thursday.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming, Namibia and other developing countries are likely to be considered a priority should China successfully develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

"We are racing with the time to develop the effective vaccine, it is the first priority not only for China but all the countries in the world to find this vaccine to save more lives. Once the deployment and development of the vaccine in China is completed, we pledge to make it available to Namibia," Zhang said.

China is carrying out research and development of five potential vaccines to cope with COVID-19.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York