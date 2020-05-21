Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 21, 2020
Chinese seed bank introduces first batch of imported plant seeds for research

(Xinhua)    13:27, May 21, 2020

HAIKOU, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's global transfer base for the introduction of animal and plant germplasm resources has introduced the first batch of imported plant seeds for research.

The 230 kg of corn seeds imported from Brazil are currently under quarantine in the coastal city of Sanya in south China's island province of Hainan.

The tropical city is building the transfer base for the introduction of global animal and plant germplasm, which refers to seeds and tissues that are living genetic resources used for breeding purposes.

After the quarantine period, experts with the base will plant the corn seeds for four months for scientific research.

The base is expected to serve as a major project under the construction of the Hainan pilot free trade zone.

The local authorities will help introduce professional institutions and experts on bio-safety rights to draw up bio-safety risk assessment and risk prevention and control plans for germplasm resource introduction, identification, evaluation, preservation, breeding, R&D and innovation, industrial application as well as trade.

