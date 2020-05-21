Interview: COVID-19 not to undermine China's anti-poverty drive, Kazakh MP says

NUR-SULTAN, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 impact on Chinese economy is temporary and would not shake China's goal to wipe out extreme poverty, said Aikyn Konurov, secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan and deputy of the lower house of parliament, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Voicing confidence that even such a terrible enemy like COVID-19 will not rock the overall goal of poverty eradication set by the Communist Party of China (CPC), Konurov noted that by the end of 2020, the entire Chinese society will be well-off, which is slated to "benefit the Asia-Pacific region as a whole."

"A well-fed and happy nation will be always friendly and open to their neighbours, and therefore a growing wealth of Chinese people will be adored and welcomed internationally," he said.

"Over the past decades, China successfully raised the living standard for over 1 billion people. Not any country in the world can achieve the goal. We have visited some remote Chinese villages, which have undergone astonishing changes. That's very impressive," said Konurov.

China's farewell to extreme poverty, once achieved by the end of this year as planned, heralds a new stage of its development, he said.

Noting that COVID-19 has widened differences and rifts among countries, Konurov said, at such difficult moments, solidarity and unity are the cure for a coordinated global fight, while anti-globalization and unilateralism offer no solution.

Lauding the Chinese anti-virus efforts, Konurov said at this crucial juncture, the CPC managed to rally and unite all walks of life against the epidemic.

"We are deeply concerned about Chinese people and closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in China. We saw how Chinese people successfully tamed the virus, saved lives and won the victory," said Konurov.

Highly commending the Chinese leadership which saved the country from a deadly epidemic, the politician said that Chinese experiences are badly needed in many regions hard-hit by the virus. China also assisted a number of countries in their fight against COVID-19 by sending humanitarian aid and medical teams.

The Chinese medical team visiting Kazakhstan in April has won applause from the Central Asian country after conducting training sessions for 10,000 Kazakh health workers and made contributions to the development of Kazakhstan's national protocol for the diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19.

"China is a loyal friend and reliable partner for many countries," said Konurov.