Documentary series on China's aerial views to be aired

(Xinhua)    13:23, May 21, 2020

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The third season of "Aerial China," a popular Chinese documentary series showcasing the country's landscape via aerial videos, is set to air Thursday.

The documentary will be broadcast at prime time on various platforms including CCTV-1 and CCTV-9, Thursday's People's Daily reported.

With unique narration and filming methods, the new season of the documentary will offer panoramic views of China's historical and cultural sights, natural landscapes as well as achievements made in the construction of the country, said the newspaper.

The serial documentary has covered 23 provincial-level regions in China since its debut in 2017.

