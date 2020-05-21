China, WHO launches charity fundraising program to fight COVID-19

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Population Welfare Foundation (CPWF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday jointly launched a charity fundraising program in Beijing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which is called COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO-Action of China, will receive donations via some 20 Internet-based Chinese fundraising platforms, including Tencent Foundation, Alibaba Foundation, Alipay Foundation and others.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his address at the launching ceremony via video link, spoke highly of the CPWF's support to the WHO's global fight against COVID-19.

He said the fund will promote individuals and companies to contribute directly to the WHO's life-saving efforts, adding that the donations will help countries to prevent, detect and deal with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, announced by Tedros on March 13, was co-founded by the WHO, the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, calling on responsible, kindhearted individuals, businesses and social organizations worldwide to donate funds and supplies to the WHO and its partners for the outbreak response.

As a national public fundraising foundation, the CPWF echoes WHO's appeal and helps raise funds in China to contribute to the global fight against COVID-19.

According to the CPWF, the funds will be remitted to WHO's accounts in installments in time. The WHO and the CPWF will disclose information of the operation of the fund through official websites and reports.

Some 50 representatives from the Chinese side and the UN Office in China attended the launching ceremony.