China pushes for regular prevention, accelerating economic recovery

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Wednesday called for efforts to improve regular prevention and control measures to prevent COVID-19 from rebounding and accelerate the resumption of life and work.

The instruction was given at a meeting of the leading group of China's COVID-19 epidemic response, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The work plans of the leading group must be fully carried out to strengthen the prevention and control of key regions and fields, the meeting said, calling for efforts to step up international cooperation.

The group also stressed summarizing and sharing effective measures adopted during the five-day May Day holiday to contain the virus and resume businesses, noting that regular prevention and control measures should be improved to promote consumption and boost economic growth.

Noting the risks of cluster cases in some regions, the meeting said a certain number of asymptomatic cases remain, and no relaxation is allowed in epidemic prevention and control.

The group urged further expanding nucleic acid tests to identify asymptomatic infections promptly, adding that information should be released with openness and transparency.

Calling for early detection and effective treatment, the group stressed measures including ventilation, disinfection, and temperature monitoring for all units, especially schools and other places accommodating large numbers of people.

After hearing a report on the epidemic prevention and control during the May Day holiday, the group said consumption of food and accommodation has seen fast resumption during the holiday, with effective epidemic prevention and control measures implemented.

Based on such achievements, the resumption of service industries should be accelerated to meet people's needs, according to the meeting.

With the annual sessions of China's national legislature and political advisory body to be held, solid efforts should be made to ensure safety, the group stressed.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting.