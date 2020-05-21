UNITED NATIONS, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday asked the United States to stop playing political games at the UN Security Council over Syria's humanitarian crisis.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, firmly rejected the criticism launched by U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Kelly Craft.

In her interventions at a virtual Security Council meeting, Craft asked China to "validate its claims of global leadership in combating COVID-19" by supporting a Security Council resolution to allow the UN to combat the pandemic by delivering cross-border aid into Syria.

China has adopted a very constructive and responsible approach in dealing with the Syrian humanitarian issue, and provided active help, said Zhang, adding that China tried its best to bridge the differences among council members in order to find solutions to provide more humanitarian assistance to Syria.

As the world faces an unprecedented public health crisis posed by COVID-19, it is time to demonstrate solidarity, unity and cooperation. China urges the United States to stop playing political games and scapegoating and instead focus on combating the virus and saving lives, said Zhang.

China urges the United States to honor its obligations and responsibilities, and support the World Health Organization and the UN in their central role in coordinating an international response against the virus, he said.

China called on the United States to constructively engage in Security Council consultations and negotiations over a draft resolution over COVID-19 so that a resolution could be adopted as soon as possible, the envoy said.

China also urges the United States to immediately lift unilateral sanctions against a number of countries, and avoid bringing more harm to innocent people in those countries, he said.

Noting that China pays close attention to the humanitarian situation in Syria, Zhang said China welcomes the cease-fire appeals by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and calls on all parties to enhance mutual trust and jointly safeguard the well-being of the Syrian people, said Zhang.

Relevant parties should enhance political dialogue, and remove all obstacles that hinder cross-line humanitarian access to the northwest and northeast of Syria. Cross-border aid was established as a contingency measure. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria must be respected under all circumstances, said Zhang.