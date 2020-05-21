China-Russia border province donates medical supplies for overseas Chinese

HARBIN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province that borders Russia has mobilized a batch of medical supplies, which will be delivered to Russia to help the Chinese people there in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies included 20,000 packs of health kits, 5,000 N95 respirators, 2,000 protective suits, 300 pairs of goggles and traditional Chinese medicine, according to the provincial foreign affairs office.

The materials, weighing a total of 37 tonnes, have arrived at the border city of Dongning and will enter Russia via the port of Dongning.