Shanghai reports one new COVID-19 case from Wuhan

(Xinhua)    08:35, May 21, 2020

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new confirmed case of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday from Wuhan, the city that was previously hardest hit by the virus.

Holding a green health code, the Wuhan native surnamed Ke, 47, came to Shanghai to accompany her husband to hospital. They arrived at the Shanghai Hongqiao Train Station before going to a hotel in Huangpu District by subway on May 11, according to the Shanghai municipal health commission.

Since her husband needed surgery, a local hospital arranged nucleic acid tests for both of them on Monday, with Ke testing positive for the virus while her husband was negative.

A second test plus a CT scan on Tuesday confirmed her positive result and on Wednesday morning she was again confirmed positive for COVID-19 by experts.

Four close contacts of hers have been placed under quarantined observation and all locations she was present at have been disinfected.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

