Europe Coronavirus Updates: Another 363 patients die in UK, Italy's death toll at 32,330

People sit on steps of the National Gallery in London, Britain, on May 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

-- UK COVID-19 deaths hit 35,704 as another 363 patients die;

-- Italy's death toll from coronavirus up by 161 to 32,330;

-- Spain sees slight increase in new COVID-19 deaths, cases;

-- Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 797 to exceed 176,000.

BRUSSELS, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

LONDON -- Another 363 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 35,704, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Wednesday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Wednesday morning, 248,293 people have tested positive for the disease, marking a 2,472 daily increase, the secretary said during the Downing Street briefing.

A waiter serves clients at a coffee shop in Bologna, Italy, May 18, 2020. (Photo by Gianni Schicchi/Xinhua)

ROME -- A further 161 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country's toll to 32,330, out of total infection cases of 227,364, according to fresh figures on Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of active infections dropped by 2,377 to 62,752 cases, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 676 are in intensive care, 40 fewer compared to Tuesday, and 9,624 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 367 patients over the past 24 hours.

Workers paint a line on the street to adapt the mobility of pedestrians and ensure social distancing in Barcelona, Spain, May 19, 2020. (Barcelona City Hall/Handout via Xinhua)

MADRID -- The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare on Wednesday confirmed slight increase in both the number of new COVID-19 deaths and infection cases.

Ninety-five people (12 more than the 83 confirmed one day earlier) lost their lives to COVID-19 in the 24 hours from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed deaths in Spain to 27,888.

It is the fourth consecutive day that saw fatalities below 100, with the regions of Catalonia and Madrid accounting for 58 of the 95 deaths, while some regions (like Aragon, the Canary Islands, Castilla-Leon, Extremadura, Galicia and Navarra) reported no death at all.

A waitress wearing a face mask serves customers at a reopened restaurant in Berlin, Germany, on May 16, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

BERLIN -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 797 within one day to 176,007, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday.

The daily figure is slightly above last week's average of 734, according to the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

The number of COVID-19 deaths increased by 83 to 8,090 on Wednesday, while the estimated number of people who have recovered increased by around 1,200 within one day to 156,900, according to the RKI.